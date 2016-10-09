Breaking News

CNN Student News - October 10, 2016

Updated 8:15 PM ET, Sun October 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

October 10, 2016

BLURB
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
Read More
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!