Donald Trump used to make light of Bill Clinton's sex scandals. Now they're his main weapon.

Story highlights Trump is signaling he will go after Clinton tonight for her husband's past sex scandals.

In 1999, Trump expressed sympathy for Clinton for having to endure her husband's affairs in public.

(CNN) Under fire for his hot-mic comments in which he boasts about forcing himself upon women, Donald Trump is now signaling he will go after Hillary Clinton during tonight's presidential debate for her husband's past sex scandals.

When Bill Clinton's sex scandals were still fresh back in the 1990s, however, Trump took a much different approach to discussing them — expressing sympathy for Hillary Clinton, defending Bill Clinton and dismissing his accusers, and in one interview with Howard Stern, making light of Bill Clinton's infidelity.

Already this election season, Trump has called Bill Clinton the "greatest woman abuser of all time" and pointed the finger at Hillary Clinton for what he has described as enabling her husband's sexual misdeeds and attacking the women who came forward against him.

"She's been the total enabler. She would go after these women and destroy their lives," Trump said at a campaign rally in May. "She was an unbelievably nasty, mean enabler, and what she did to a lot of those women is disgraceful."

On Sunday, Trump twice retweeted Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who in 1999 at the tail end of his presidency, accused Bill Clinton of raping her in the 1970s when he was the attorney general of Arkansas. Clinton denied the allegations through his lawyers at the time, and no legal proceedings were ever brought against him.

