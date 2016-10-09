Kaine struggles to answer question on hacked Clinton emails

Story highlights Jake Tapper asked Tim Kaine if Hillary Clinton really desires "open borders and free trade"

More than 2,000 of John Podesta's emails were apparently revealed in the latest WikiLeaks hack

Washington (CNN) Tim Kaine struggled to explain a position Hillary Clinton apparently took in a 2013 paid speech to a Brazilian bank that was uncovered in a new WikiLeaks hack over the weekend.

Clinton's comments -- she apparently told an audience that her "dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders" -- are at odds with statements she has made on the campaign trail in which she has called for more restrictive trade policies in order to protect American workers.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper that aired Sunday on "State of the Union," Tapper asked Kaine if his running mate really desires "a hemispheric common market with open borders sometime in the future," as was written in a transcript of a 2013 closed-door speech she apparently gave to Brazilian bankers that was included in one of the hacked emails.

WikiLeaks is alleged to have ties to Russia. The group posted more than 2,000 emails from campaign chairman John Podesta and promises to post more from the over 50,000 the group says it can access.

Clinton's Democratic primary challenger, Bernie Sanders, made the release of Clinton's paid speech transcripts a major point of criticism during his campaign, and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said Friday the documents exposed Clinton as a "fraud."

Read More