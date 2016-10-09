Kaine: Expect voters to ask Trump about vulgar remarks

Story highlights The town hall debate will have 100 undecided voters in attendance

Kaine accused Trump of engaging in a 'pattern of sexual assault'

Washington (CNN) Voters at Sunday night's town hall debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will undoubtedly have questions for the Republican nominee over recently surfaced lewd remarks he made, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says.

"I don't exactly know what she is going to say about it during the debate," Clinton's running mate told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that aired Sunday on "State of the Union." "I think it's time for Donald Trump to answer and take responsibility."

The town hall debate, which will be moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Martha Raddatz, will have 100 undecided voters in attendance who will have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates.

"I just can't imagine that undecided voters as part of this town hall will not want to hear him explain why he thought that was acceptable behavior," Kaine said.

Asked about the newly released audio of a 2005 conversation in which Trump brags about being to grope women and get away with it, Kaine said: "It is not just words; it is talking about a pattern of sexual assault."

