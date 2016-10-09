Giuliani on Trump tape: 'Horrible remarks'

Story highlights Trump and Clinton are set to debate Sunday night

This St. Louis debate will be their second

St. Louis (CNN) Top Donald Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani said Sunday he expects Trump to make an apology for his crude 2005 remarks about women in Sunday night's presidential debate.

Giuliani told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Trump made "horrible remarks -- they're remarks you certainly don't want to hear from anyone, much less a presidential candidate."

"I think he made a full and complete apology for it. He probably is going to do it again tonight," he said.

The former New York City mayor and long-time Trump friend and supporter's comments come as Trump and Hillary Clinton prepare to off in their second of three presidential debates at 9 p.m. ET Sunday in St. Louis.

In a video Friday night, Trump apologized for the vulgar remarks -- taped by NBC's "Access Hollywood" in 2005 and published by The Washington Post on Friday -- while also downplaying their importance and indicating he'll attack Hillary Clinton over Bill Clinton's extramarital affairs in Sunday night's debate.