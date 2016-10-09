Obama: Donald Trump comments 'disturbing'

Story highlights President Barack Obama said Trump's comments suggest he "doesn't care much about the basic values"

The President made his remarks during a campaign event in Chicago

(CNN) President Barack Obama condemned Donald Trump's sexually aggressive and lewd comments caught on tape a decade ago calling them "disturbing" and remarking that he wouldn't repeat the language as there were children in the room.

"One of the most disturbing things about this election is just the unbelievable rhetoric coming at the top of the Republican ticket," Obama said at a campaign event in Chicago for Democratic Rep. Tammy Duckworth, who is running for the Senate. "I don't need to repeat it. There are children in the room."

Obama -- while appearing perturbed by the comments -- said that Trump's "demeaning" and "degrading" statements were not limited to women but at minorities, immigrants, the disabled and veterans.

"It tells you that he's insecure enough that he pumps himself up by putting other people down. Not a character trait that I would advise for somebody in the Oval Office," Obama told the audience, adding Trump "doesn't care much about the basic values that we try to impart to our kids."

