Gingrich: Media 'lynch mob' over Trump tape

(CNN) Newt Gingrich said Sunday that the newly released video in which Donald Trump uses vulgar language to describe his aggressive advances towards women is "ugly" and "disgusting."

But the former House speaker and top supporter of the Republican nominee is more worked up about something else: the media's handling of the tape.

"This is as close to a media-created coup de tête" as it gets, Gingrich told CNN on Sunday. "This is almost equivalent of a lynch mob. You have all these people running amok."

Gingrich, who was traveling overseas when the Trump tape first surfaced on Friday, said the media has failed to pay equal attention to the newly unveiled Wikileaks documents appearing to show excerpts of Clinton's private speeches.

Gingrich said he has been bombarded with questions about Trump's latest controversy -- but little about the Wikileaks dump.

