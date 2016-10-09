Polls: Clinton leads Trump by double-digits in PA, neck-and-neck in Florida

Story highlights Clinton leads Trump by double-digits in Pennsylvania

She's neck-and-neck in Florida

(CNN) Hillary Clinton is ahead of Donald Trump in crucial swing states Florida and Pennsylvania going into Sunday night's presidential debate, two new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist polls show.

The polls, taken before The Washington Post on Friday published a 2005 video of Trump making crude remarks about women, show a solid lead for the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania, along with a neck-and-neck one in Florida.

Clinton leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 12 points among likely voters, 49% to 37%. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson had 6% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein had 4%. The polls show Clinton also held her 12-point lead in a two-way contest with the Republican nominee.

The tighter race in Florida showed Clinton edging Trump 45% to 42% among likely voters, with Johnson at 5% and Stein at 3%. That three-point lead was within the poll's margin of error.

The Florida poll finished before Hurricane Matthew hit the state.

Read More