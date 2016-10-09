Story highlights Clinton debates Sunday night and she has brought guests that spotlight particular parts of her career

Former president Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky will also be seated in the hall

St. Louis (CNN) Hillary Clinton has invited five guests to Sunday night's debate who highlight the span of her career and some of the issues she has sought to showcase in her 2016 campaign.

Clinton's guests, according to a Clinton aide, include a member of the Little Rock Nine, two union leaders and Janelle Turner, a Clinton supporter with breast cancer whose relationship with the Democratic nominee began in Iowa in October 2015.

Turner was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2015 and underwent six months of chemotherapy before she attended a Clinton event and held a sign about her cancer treatment. Clinton met with Turner at that event and has kept in touch with her since then, according to the Iowan, asking regularly for updates on her heath and family.

Turner, who has said she is aiming to be at Clinton's inauguration in January, was featured in a campaign video earlier this year.

Clinton has also invited Ernie Greene, a member of the Little Rock Nine, the first group of students to integrate Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1957. The Clintons lived in Little Rock for decades and Green's invitation should be a seen as a commitment to working for racial equality.

