Florida Democrats sue to extend voter registration deadline after Hurricane Matthew

Story highlights Florida's voter registration deadline is Tuesday

Democrats say Hurricane Matthew burdened potential voters and the deadline should be removed

Washington (CNN) The Florida Democratic Party filed papers Sunday night asking a federal judge to extend voter registration by at least one week in the state because of a "strong likelihood" that thousands of Floridians affected by Hurricane Matthew will be "severely burdened" in the upcoming election.

Under state law, the voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 11. Eligible citizens who fail to register will be unable to case a ballot in November.

"Florida voters, however, face a daunting and, indeed, life threatening obstacle to registering to vote in the form of Hurricane Matthew," lawyer Marc Elias argued court papers, "a massive and dangerous weather event that has threatened Florida with substantial damage and loss of life."

Last Thursday, Gov. Rick Scott told reporters he didn't "intend to make changes," saying "people have had time to register."

In court papers, Elias, who serves at the general counsel for the Clinton campaign, argued that Scott, a Republican, "unambiguously ordered" Florida citizens to evacuate, and now some voters have been prevented from being able to register which might decrease "the overall likelihood" that the party will be successful in helping to elect Democrats.

Read More