Washington (CNN) Donald Trump created an awkward situation during Sunday's presidential debate, where the candidates were free to roam around the stage, and the Republican nominee chose to stand right behind Hillary Clinton.

While the Democratic presidential nominee responded to an audience member's question about the Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump uncomfortably stood behind her drawing immediate criticism.

Hillary Clinton speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9 in St Louis, Missouri.

Here's a look at some of the responses on Twitter:

This looks like a poster for a 1970s horror movie pic.twitter.com/vCVGrTLdte — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 10, 2016

Why does he keep lurking behind her? #debate pic.twitter.com/R4lvAlCU3B — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 10, 2016