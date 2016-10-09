3 times Trump defended his 'locker room' talk

(CNN)Donald Trump defended his lewd and sexually aggressive comments as "locker room" talk three times during Sunday's presidential debate.
On Friday, previously unaired 2005 footage revealed the Republican presidential nominee bragging about trying to have sex with a married woman and being able to grope women.
"When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything ... Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything," Trump had said.
Trump later issued a apology, calling the conversation "locker room banter."
Here's a look at all the times he called it "locker room" talk that during the debate:
1. 'This was locker room talk'
"I don't think you understood what was -- this was locker room talk. I'm not proud of it. I apologize to my family. I apologize to the American people. Certainly I'm not proud of it. But this is locker room talk."
2. 'It's locker room talk'
"Yes, I'm very embarrassed by it. I hate it. But it's locker room talk, and it's one of those things. I will knock the hell out of ISIS. We're going to defeat ISIS. ISIS happened a number of years ago in a vacuum that was left because of bad judgment. And I will tell you, I will take care of ISIS."
3. 'It was locker room talk'
"It was locker room talk, as I told you. That was locker room talk. I'm not proud of it. I am a person who has great respect for people, for my family, for the people of this country. And certainly, I'm not proud of it. But that was something that happened."