3 times Trump defended his 'locker room' talk

(CNN) Donald Trump defended his lewd and sexually aggressive comments as "locker room" talk three times during Sunday's presidential debate.

On Friday, previously unaired 2005 footage revealed the Republican presidential nominee bragging about trying to have sex with a married woman and being able to grope women.

"When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything ... Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything," Trump had said.

Trump later issued a apology, calling the conversation "locker room banter."

Here's a look at all the times he called it "locker room" talk that during the debate:

Read More