Trump appears with Bill Clinton accusers before debate

The video featured Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathy Shelton

Washington (CNN) Less than two hours before he was to debate Hillary Clinton Sunday night, Donald Trump tried to wrest control of the political conversation and shove it toward her husband by live streaming an appearance with three women who have in the past accused former President Bill Clinton of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Trump's panel included Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and another woman, Kathy Shelton, whose rapist was defended by Hillary Clinton as a young lawyer. That man was convicted of a lesser charge and served 10 months in jail.

All four women attended the presidential debate in St. Louis, as is Bill Clinton.

Donald Trump holds a press conference before the debate with women who have accused Bill Clinton of inappropriate behavior.

Trump's Facebook Live broadcast came after two days of sharp criticism of the Republican nominee by many in his own party after The Washington Post discovered 11-year-old lewd and sexually aggressive comments captured behind the scenes of a TV interview. Some Republicans have even called on Trump to abandon his run, although Trump has pledged to carry on.

The Clinton campaign huddled in their office Sunday evening before the debate, discussing Trump's decision to invite the women to the debate. Two aides acknowledged to CNN they didn't expect this -- in all their planning and were jarred by the news.

