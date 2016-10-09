Democrats: Trump is a 'super predator'

(CNN) Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley accused Donald Trump of engaging in "super predator braggadocio" Sunday night, after a video surfaced Friday of Trump talking about women in a crude and sexually aggressive manner.

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper how Hillary Clinton should respond to Trump's comments, the former primary opponent of the Democratic presidential nominee said that Clinton is a person "who certainly does not retire or back away from this sort of disgusting behavior, this super predator braggadocio."

His use of the phrase "super predator" recalls a time when Clinton came under fire earlier in the campaign for using the term in the 1990s to describe some youthful criminals. Now, some Democrats are leveling the same charge at Trump.

"This is a watershed moment for Republicans across the country," O'Malley told Tapper. "Any Republican that fails to repudiate Donald Trump's super predator braggadocio is not going to have a future in the new Republican Party."

Democrat Van Jones also leveled the charge while condemning Trump's behavior, calling the Republican nominee "a sexual predator" and a "super predator" to deflect attention from his own remarks.

