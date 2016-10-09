Trump family pushing RNC chair to be more supportive

St. Louis (CNN) Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is pushing Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus to be more loyal and supportive of the Republican nominee, according to a source familiar with the conversations.

The move reflects a sense within Trump's family that Priebus is being too negative and the fallout from Trump's tape may not be as bad as it seems.

It comes as RNC sources have made clear they're waiting to see how Sunday night's debate goes to determine whether they will continue to work with and for Trump to get him elected. It is entirely possible the RNC may cut ties and focus on down ballot races because there could be a revolt among Republicans demanding the party not spend resources on a losing battle, according to the source.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, a CNN political commentator, trashed Priebus on Sunday night before the debate.

"Not only is he weak, he is a failed leader," Lewandowski told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Read More