(CNN) Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump met Sunday for their second presidential debate, and CNN's Reality Check Team is spending the evening analyzing their claims.

The team of reporters, researchers and editors across CNN is listening throughout the debate and selecting key statements from both candidates, rating them true; mostly true; true, but misleading; false; or it's complicated.

Obamacare

Reality Check: Trump on Obamacare premiums

By Tami Luhby, CNNMoney

Trump cited Obamacare as one of the top problems he wants to address if he is elected president.

"When I watch the deals being made and watch what's happening with horrible things like Obamacare, where your health insurance and health care are going up by numbers that are astronomical. By 68%, 59% and 71%," Trump said.

It's true that some insurers are raising some of their plans' premiums by that much, but that's not the typical increase.

Insurers have requested a rate hike of 9%, on average, for the benchmark silver plan for 2017, up from 2% for this year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The vast majority of Obamacare enrollees, however, don't see those massive hikes. Some 85% of them receive federal subsidies that can lower their premium to less than 10% of their income.

Verdict: True, but misleading.

'Birther' claim

Reality Check: Trump claims 2008 Clinton campaign source of Obama photo in Somali garb

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Trump told Clinton that "your campaign" was responsible for circulating photos during the 2008 primaries depicting Barack Obama dressed in traditional Somali garb, a famous flare-up during the Democratic primary eight years ago.

Well, sort of.

The photo first appeared on Drudge Report, the conservative aggregator, and was attributed at the time to sources within the Clinton campaign, though no names were offered. The Obama campaign pounced on the report, blasting it as "divisive politics" and "part of a disturbing pattern."

The Clinton campaign at the time did not immediately dispute that it was responsible -- its first statement did not address the substance of the allegation.

"This is nothing more than an obvious and transparent attempt to distract from the serious issues confronting our country today and to attempt to create the very divisions they claim to decry. We will not be distracted," her aides said at the time.

The campaign said later that it had not been sanctioned by the campaign - but was not definitive about where it originated.

"We have over 700 people on this campaign and I'm not in a position to know what each one of them may or may not have done," campaign spokesman Howard Wolfson said at the time.

Previous questions about the Clintons' race-based attacks on Obama have been blamed on volunteers, who might not have been "sanctioned" by the campaign. Clinton's campaign brass pointed the finger at a "volunteer coordinator" in Iowa who shared the photo, which was part of what Trump said was an effort to discredit Obama's heritage and legitimacy. The volunteer was clearly backing Clinton and organizing on her behalf in the first-in-the-nation primary state. But it's not certain whether the volunteer was drawing a paycheck from her campaign and therefore an official Clinton actor.

"I don't recall whether they were an actual paid staffer," former Clinton campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle told CNN earlier this year. "But they did forward an email that promoted the conspiracy."

Verdict: It's complicated.