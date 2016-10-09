College student raises hundreds after on-air appeal for help with student loans

(CNN) Student debt sucks. But thanks to the power of a homemade sign and CNN's cameras, it's about to suck a little bit less for one entrepreneurial college student.

Albert Wu, a freshman at Washington University's Olin Business School, site of Sunday night's presidential debate, has raised more than $400 two days after his homemade sign asking for money was broadcast on CNN during the network's pre-debate coverage.

"Student debt sucks," the sign read. It included Wu's Venmo name where charitable viewers could send money. And it worked.

"I raised $370 yesterday, $70 today," Wu told CNN Sunday afternoon. "It's amazing to have this on campus. It's crazy."

As word of his success spread across campus, others, like Ryan Choi, a Washington University freshman from Canada, got in on the action. He was spotted carrying a sign that read, "Kanye 4 Prez" alongside his Venmo name for anyone who agrees.

Read More