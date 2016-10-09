Breaking News

Clinton wins debate, but Trump exceeds expectations

Updated 11:58 PM ET, Sun October 9, 2016

(CNN)Donald Trump exceeded expectations, but Hillary Clinton won the second presidential debate, according to a CNN / ORC poll of debate watchers. The results showed a clear victory for Clinton, with 57% saying Clinton won, as opposed to 34% for Trump.

It's a strong showing for Clinton, but not as good as her performance at the first presidential debate, when 62% of debate watchers said she won.
The results Sunday also track closely with watchers' pre-debate preference. Fifty-eight percent of debate watchers said they were supporting Clinton before the debate.
