The town hall presidential debate in GIFs

Story highlights
- Clinton and Trump faced off in a town hall style debate on Sunday
- The format is full of GIFable moments
(CNN)Town hall debates by their very nature are filled with GIFable potential. There's nowhere to hide weird gestures when the floor plan is open, the nominees have to interact with citizens and of course the potential of someone slipping off their bar stool runs throughout the 90 minutes.
Let's take a look at the best moments -- on loop! -- from the presidential town hall debate between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Former President Bill Clinton came out alone to shake the hands of Trump's wife, Melania, and his three eldest children. Chelsea Clinton slipped into the booth later, avoiding potentially awkward eye contact with her friend, Ivanka Trump.
America collectively clutched its pearls when the candidates came out and didn't shake hands.
You have two options in a town hall debate: move constantly, like a shark...
...or sit awkwardly on a bar stool.
Trump mostly loomed in the background.
The nominees gave us a preview of our family Thanksgivings next month and just talked over each other.
They tuckered themselves out talking with their outside voices.
Since these nominees are hip with the youth, Hillary Clinton embodied the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
And Trump embodied "SMH."
Clinton also auditioned for the role of Jim on next fall's new sitcom "The (Oval) Office."
Donald Trump broke the laws of physics and was in two places at once.
Clinton smiled when Trump talked about her emails and told her she should be in jail, as if to say, "Oh, you."
Finally, blowing everyone's minds, they shook hands at the end. And the debate world returned to stasis.