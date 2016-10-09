Story highlights Arianne Zucker was waiting to escort Trump and Bush into a soap opera set

Trump made lewd comments about her on tape

Washington (CNN) Arianne Zucker, the woman who was unknowingly one of the targets of Donald Trump and Billy Bush's now infamous hot mic conversation, responded to the controversy via Twitter on Sunday, calling for "kindness, dignity and respect."

"My name is Arianne (R-E-on) ZUCKER (Zooker) and I am a strong, independent, hard working mother, business woman and partner to a great man. I have grown to learn that the words of others cannot effect the value of my self worth or define the content of my character," Zucker wrote.

Trump was talking with Bush on a bus outside of the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," and the pair noticed Zucker, who was waiting to escort them onto the set.

"I've got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her," Trump said.

The Republican nominee later called the comments "locker room banter" in a statement before issuing a video apology.

