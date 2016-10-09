Town hall debate in 140 characters (and more)

Story highlights Commentators share their thoughts on the town hall presidential debate in real time.

(CNN) CNN Opinion is curating tweets and posting comments from our contributors on the second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Commentary from Julian Zelizer

A few days ago, the main question about this debate was whether Donald Trump could do better than his first performance and stop the slide in the polls. Now the question of the debate is can he save this candidacy and prevent the GOP from facing a total electoral meltdown. There is a palpable feeling for many Republicans that tonight's debate can have a huge impact, not only on November, but on the long-term future of their party.

Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow.

Trump counters his admission he sexually assaulted women by saying Bill Clinton did same-To Trump, Hillary as a woman is just a prop to Bill — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) October 9, 2016

Can somebody please tell Trump, Bill Clinton is NOT running for President. He seems to be confused. #debates — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) October 9, 2016

Trump in photo-op with Bill Clinton's accusers; means his strategy tonight is to attack Bill's misbehavior with women. That will backfire — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) October 9, 2016

"The @gop needs to stop talking to itself" was quote I used from @Reince in 2013. He was right then, and even more so now. #Debates2016 — Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) October 9, 2016