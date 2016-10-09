Town hall debate in 140 characters (and more)

Story highlights
- Commentators share their thoughts on the town hall presidential debate in real time.
(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets and posting comments from our contributors on the second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Commentary from Julian Zelizer
A few days ago, the main question about this debate was whether Donald Trump could do better than his first performance and stop the slide in the polls. Now the question of the debate is can he save this candidacy and prevent the GOP from facing a total electoral meltdown. There is a palpable feeling for many Republicans that tonight's debate can have a huge impact, not only on November, but on the long-term future of their party.
Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow.