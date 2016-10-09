Trump controversy could do a good thing

Story highlights Trump video, some Republicans' denunciation of his treatment of women is opportunity for discussion, says Ruth Ben-Ghiat

She says same men and women have long sought to control womens' bodies by overturning abortion rights

Ben-Ghiat: Trump's talk and actions might also prompt us to reexamine our notions of American masculinity

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Her latest book is "Italian Fascism's Empire Cinema." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Once again, courtesy of Donald Trump and the Republican Party, women's bodies are headline news in this election. We've heard him talk about how women are supposed to look and act. We've heard him demean and humiliate women and call them disgusting, pigs and slobs. We've seen him dissect the physical ailments and qualities of Hillary Clinton the way he would a farm or laboratory animal.

Now we're drilling down, as it were, to the female parts Trump seems to care most about: not brains and hearts, but bottoms and breasts and vaginas. The first two are the hot buttons of femininity. Ask any plastic surgeon, including the one Trump liked to take his girlfriends to, or launch any adult video game or website.

The last two, breasts and vaginas, are the givers of life. In them resides the immense power of the female sex, and around them a world of male anxiety and political struggle. Trump is not alone in finding breastfeeding and menstruation frightening -- or, as he is more likely to put it, "disgusting."

This situation presents an opportunity. The historic encounter between a misogynist everyman and the first female major-party nominee for president is the perfect time to open a dialogue about gender relations that can sustain our scarred nation long after the votes are counted.

A first talking point is the most politically charged: the rights of women to control their own bodies. GOP leaders have finally admitted that Trump's deep-seated hostility to women presents a challenge to governance. You can't speak for the American people if you despise half of them. Yet there's irony, if not rank hypocrisy, in Republicans who are suddenly insisting -- because they have daughters -- that they find Trump's attitude toward women indefensible.

