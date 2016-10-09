Sorry, Donald and Rudy, most men don't talk like that

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: I've heard men boast about sexual conquests in locker rooms, but I never heard bragging about assaulting women

He says Trump has a consistent record of demeaning women and defending men who were accused of sexual improprieties

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @TheDeansreport. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump and some of his supporters want you to believe that his vile comments about women on a recently released video are just typical "locker room banter." Trump is 100 percent wrong -- unless that locker room is in a prison where sexual predators are jailed.

The words Trump used are not the typical language used by men to describe women --- in or out of a locker room. I say that as someone who played ice hockey on my high school and college team and have heard guys in locker rooms say lots of things about women -- some awful. And still Trump's comments, made when he was 59 years old, are far more appalling than those of guys in their late teens and early twenties.

I was raised in North Jersey at a time when the concept of "political correctness" was not even known. Yes, many young men spoke in ways that objectified women, commenting in detail on how "hot" certain women were and sharing their desire to hook up with them. And many bragged about their "sexual conquests" in an effort to impress us.

But I never ever heard a man boast or even talk about kissing or groping women without their consent like Trump did: "I just start kissing them...Just kiss. I don't even wait." Trump later added, "Grab them by the pu**y. You can do anything."

This is bragging about sexually assaulting women, since that is exactly what kissing or touching women without their consent is. It's that simple.

Read More