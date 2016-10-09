Immigration is a dying issue

Tim Kane is the JP Conte Fellow in Immigration Studies at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. His most recent book is " Balance: The Economics of Great Powers from Ancient Rome to Modern America " (Simon and Schuster), co-authored with Glenn Hubbard. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) A joke about the politics of immigration is that things are going nowhere, faster than ever. Even though the immigration debate hasn't changed in years, someone should tell Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that the immigration reality has. Demographics have shifted in Mexico and in Central America because women are having fewer babies.

What the numbers miss is the more important demographic shift. Fertility rates have essentially collapsed throughout Latin America. The average woman in every Latin American country gave birth to nearly seven children in the 1950s, 1960s and even into the 1970s. Today, the average is two to three children per woman (only Guatemala is near three). Indeed, fertility is nearing the demographic tipping point of 2.1 children per woman in many developing countries, below which a society shrinks rather than grows. In Japan and some European societies, fertility has been far below the replacement rate for a long time, and their labor shortage has become acute. Demographers now admit that the overpopulation alarmism of yesteryear was misplaced.

That explains why the wave of Mexican immigration evaporated. And while migration pressure from Central America in a sense has replaced the Mexican cohort, that entire region has a third of Mexico's population. And it is unlikely to supply a young migrant wave because all those nations are graying, too. In Guatemala , for example, the median age during the 20th century was 17.5 years. It was steady for half a century. Suddenly, in 2000, it jumped to 18.1 years. The median age proceeded to rise by nearly a full year during each five-year census: in 2005 (18.9), in 2010 (19.9), again in 2015 (21.2) and is projected to be 22.6 years in 2020. In the United States, the median age rose by two years between 2000 and 2010. It's no joke to say the growth industry of tomorrow will be elder care.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

None of this means that concerns about culture clash, assimilation, terrorism and nativism are misplaced. Immigration is complicated. But the fear of "immigrants stealing jobs" was always a myth, and it will simply disappear in years to come. Instead, we will worry about a low-skill labor shortage and bemoan inflation in labor-intensive sectors, especially agriculture.

As for policy, let's recognize the debate over whether a wall is or is not necessary (or racist) for what it is: irrelevant political theater. Reform with an eye to America's future will need to focus on a modernized work visa system that will enhance GDP growth and flexibly respond to the labor needs of our own aging society.