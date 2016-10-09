(CNN) Mercedes clinched the Constructors' Championship for a third straight year as Nico Rosberg took a giant step towards his first F1 title with a commanding victory in the Japanese Grand Prix at Sunday.

Rosberg has opened up a 33-point lead over his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton after the two-time defending champion could only manage third place at Suzuka.

Red Bull's Dutch teenager Max Verstappen took second place with another mature drive to belie his tender years, holding off Hamilton in a tense duel over the closing laps.

Hamilton made his attempted overtaking move on the chicane on lap 51 of 53, but Verstappen was alert and closed him off.

LAP 52/3 Hamilton throws his Mercedes around the outside of VES at the chicane HAM: "Max moved under braking" 📻 #JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XtO3FXE7Qu

With only four rounds of the 2016 championship remaining and a maximum of 100 points on offer, Germany's Rosberg is now in the box seat in the title race and he was naturally delighted after wrapping up his ninth win of the season and his first in Japan.

"The whole weekend felt great from the word go. It's beautiful to win at this legendary track," he said at the podium presentations.

Hamilton, searching for a fourth title and his third with the Silver Arrows team, said he was in damage limitation mode after his wheel spinning start which saw him drop to eighth at one point.

"I did the best I could from where I was and I'm happy with the points. I'll continue to fight over the remaining races," he vowed.

The British-based Mercedes team has dominated Formula One since new rule changes were introduced ahead of 2014 season and victory in the Constructors' category was a formality after opening up an unassailable gap on nearest challengers Red Bull.

Ferrari, expected to challenge more strong in 2016, lost more ground to Red Bull in the battle for the runner-up spot as Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen took fourth and fifth in Japan.

It was the first time Vettel has finished off the podium at Suzuka since 2009, and his mood was not helped by being held up by back markers in traffic as he battled old rival Hamilton for third.

VET: "I lost four seconds to traffic in my battle with Lewis but that's how it goes. After the start, P2 was our target not P4" #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/UelJDe2VBF — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2016

Daniel Ricciardo, triumphant for Red Bull at Sepang last Sunday, finished sixth, but it was a sorry weekend for the McLaren-Honda pair of Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button, 16th and 18th in the home race for the team's engine supplier.

In a sign of the ever increasing reliability of F1 cars, all 22 from 11 teams finished the race, with the next scheduled for a fortnight in Austin, Texas.

It was where Hamilton clinched the 2015 championship, but he has an uphill battle to repeat that success with Rosberg holding such a big lead.