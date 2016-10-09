Hong Kong ePrix: Sebastien Buemi charges to historic win

Story highlights Hong Kong hosts Formula E race

Buemi beats rival Lucas di Grassi

Race run along Central Harborfront

Hong Kong (CNN) Sebastien Buemi carried on where he left off last season taking the checkered flag in the inaugural Formula E Hong Kong ePrix on Sunday.

The reigning world champion, took control of what proved to be a chaotic 45-lap race at times, with several drivers coming to grief on the tight 1.8-kilometer track.

Buemi, crowned world champion last July at the London ePrix, started from fifth on the grid but profited from crashes to his immediate rivals.

Hong Kong played host to electric race cars for the first time.

Pole sitter Nelson Piquet Jr who races for the NextEV team and DS Virgin Racing's new driver Jose Maria Lopez who qualified third, both crashed early on.

And when Lopez's teammate Sam Bird suffered mechanical difficulties during his pit stop to change cars, the road cleared for Buemi.

