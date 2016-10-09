Hong Kong ePrix: Sebastien Buemi charges to historic win

Story highlights
- Hong Kong hosts Formula E race
- Buemi beats rival Lucas di Grassi
- Race run along Central Harborfront
Hong Kong (CNN)Sebastien Buemi carried on where he left off last season taking the checkered flag in the inaugural Formula E Hong Kong ePrix on Sunday.
The reigning world champion, took control of what proved to be a chaotic 45-lap race at times, with several drivers coming to grief on the tight 1.8-kilometer track.
Buemi, crowned world champion last July at the London ePrix, started from fifth on the grid but profited from crashes to his immediate rivals.
Pole sitter Nelson Piquet Jr who races for the NextEV team and DS Virgin Racing's new driver Jose Maria Lopez who qualified third, both crashed early on.
And when Lopez's teammate Sam Bird suffered mechanical difficulties during his pit stop to change cars, the road cleared for Buemi.
The Swiss took charge but was chased all the way to the line by rival Lucas di Grassi — the ABT Schaeffler driver made remarkable progress to eventually finish second after starting the race down in 19th place.
Nick Heidfeld made up the podium places for Indian team Mahindra.
"It was a great first race and a great start to the season" Buemi said at the post-race press conference.
"When you see so many people it's just an amazing feeling. The track was good -- maybe a little bit short. But it's a great start I'm looking forward to coming back."
The Hong Kong race is the first of 12 races in the 2016/17 all-electric world championship with New York and Montreal also slated to host races.
Teams and drivers head to Morocco next -- Marrakesh will hold its first Formula E race on November 12.
