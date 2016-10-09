Story highlights Turkish army blames the Kurdistan Workers Party for the attack

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing

(CNN) A car bomb killed eight soldiers and injured five others in southeast Turkey on Sunday, the army said.

The bomb exploded at a police station in Hakkari, a town 77 kilometers (48 miles) from the Iraqi border, the Turkish army said in a statement.

"[T]his morning at 9:45, separatist terrorist organization members organized the attack," the army said.

The Turkish army has launched an operation to find those behind the attack.

