Jerusalem attack: 2 killed, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting, Israeli police say

By Oren Liebermann and Tim Hume, CNN

Updated 6:53 AM ET, Sun October 9, 2016

  • Attacker was killed in a shootout with police
  • Police have identified the gunman as a 39-year-old Palestinian

Jerusalem (CNN)Two people were killed and four wounded in a drive-by shooting attack and subsequent shootout in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli police said.

The attack began when a gunman opened fire from his vehicle on civilians at a light rail stop opposite the main police headquarters in Ammunition Hill, Israel Police foreign press spokesman Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld said.
    Israeli security forces and policemen gather at the scene of the attack.
    Two of the victims, both women, were critically injured, with one later dying of her wounds at Mount Scopus Hospital.
    The attacker fled in the direction of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, with police giving chase on motorcycles, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.
    When the attacker saw the officers in pursuit, he opened fire in their direction and police shot back, she said.
    One officer was killed and another wounded in the shootout.
    The attacker, who has been identified as a 39-year-old Palestinian man from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, was also killed, Rosenfeld said.
    Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack. Hamas praised the attack, but has not claimed responsibility.
    Rosenfeld said on Twitter that there was a heightened security presence in the area to prevent further potential attacks.

    CNN's Oren Libermann reported from Jerusalem and Tim Hume wrote from London. CNN's Mike Schwartz and Schams Elwazer contributed to this report.