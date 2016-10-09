Story highlights Attacker was killed in a shootout with police

Police have identified the gunman as a 39-year-old Palestinian

Jerusalem (CNN) Two people were killed and four wounded in a drive-by shooting attack and subsequent shootout in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli police said.

The attack began when a gunman opened fire from his vehicle on civilians at a light rail stop opposite the main police headquarters in Ammunition Hill, Israel Police foreign press spokesman Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld said.

Israeli security forces and policemen gather at the scene of the attack.

Two of the victims, both women, were critically injured, with one later dying of her wounds at Mount Scopus Hospital.

The attacker fled in the direction of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, with police giving chase on motorcycles, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said.

When the attacker saw the officers in pursuit, he opened fire in their direction and police shot back, she said.

