Meet the 'new Londoners'

Photos: The David family in London has Iraqi and Syrian roots. They're one of the many families photographed by Chris Steele-Perkins to show London's diversity. Last year, 8.6 million people living in the UK were born abroad, with London being the most diverse area -- approximately 37% of people in the city are from other countries. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Joe Arojojoye, left, is from Nigeria, as are his mother, Adebimpe Ogunmokun, and his brother Michael Ashaolu. Photographing Londoners in their homes was something Steele-Perkins knew he wanted to do from the very beginning of his project. "I wanted the idea that they belonged here," he said. "They had a home. These weren't tourists. It wasn't standing in Trafalgar Square or something like that." Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: Georgiana Mihai, second from left, is from Romania. She's photographed with her brother Bogdan; her partner, John Ward; and John's daughter Amelia Rutra. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Jenny and Domingo Garcia, right, pose with their three sons. Domingo is a U.S. citizen who was born in Mexico. Jenny is a U.S. citizen originally from South Korea. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: Django Chan, left, along with her brother, Marlowe, and her mother, Leslie. Leslie's parents were both Chinese. She came to England from New Zealand. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: Taylor Mark Powell, right, and his three children. Ava, in the foreground, is Powell's stepdaughter. Her biological father is from Barbados. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: Michael Yee-Chong, right, with his daughter Storm and son Blue. Michael's father is Chinese and was born in Mauritius. His mother is English. So far, Steele-Perkins estimates that he's photographed about 130 different nationalities. He wants to get a photo representing each country in the world. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: Pierre d'Avoine -- at right with his partner, Clare, and their children, Ivan and Reynard -- hails from India. "The family doesn't look Indian in the sort of classic sense of one's expectations, right?" Steele-Perkins said. "The point is that that's what I'm getting at. We all have these sort of stereotypes that we like to live with as if they were true." Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: Feza Mbuyi, right, is from the Republic of Congo. She poses with her son Prince and daughter Vanessa. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Shamshad Jafferji Cockcroft, third from right, is from Tanzania. Her photo includes her husband Laurence, right, as well as children, in-laws and one grandchild. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Katty is from Peru and lives in London with her husband, Mark Edwards, and their children Amare and Amira. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: The family of Lina Maria Posada Duque has Colombian roots. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: Marcos Villasenor is from Mexico. Carlotta Cardana is Italian. Hide Caption 13 of 14