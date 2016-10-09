Breaking News

Meet the 'new Londoners'

By Benazir Wehelie, Special to CNN

Updated 11:36 PM ET, Sun October 9, 2016

The David family in London has Iraqi and Syrian roots. They're one of the many families photographed by Chris Steele-Perkins to show London's diversity. Last year, 8.6 million people living in the UK were born abroad, with London being the most diverse area -- approximately 37% of people in the city are from other countries.
The David family in London has Iraqi and Syrian roots. They're one of the many families photographed by Chris Steele-Perkins to show London's diversity. Last year, 8.6 million people living in the UK were born abroad, with London being the most diverse area -- approximately 37% of people in the city are from other countries.
Joe Arojojoye, left, is from Nigeria, as are his mother, Adebimpe Ogunmokun, and his brother Michael Ashaolu. Photographing Londoners in their homes was something Steele-Perkins knew he wanted to do from the very beginning of his project. "I wanted the idea that they belonged here," he said. "They had a home. These weren't tourists. It wasn't standing in Trafalgar Square or something like that."
Joe Arojojoye, left, is from Nigeria, as are his mother, Adebimpe Ogunmokun, and his brother Michael Ashaolu. Photographing Londoners in their homes was something Steele-Perkins knew he wanted to do from the very beginning of his project. "I wanted the idea that they belonged here," he said. "They had a home. These weren't tourists. It wasn't standing in Trafalgar Square or something like that."
Georgiana Mihai, second from left, is from Romania. She's photographed with her brother Bogdan; her partner, John Ward; and John's daughter Amelia Rutra.
Georgiana Mihai, second from left, is from Romania. She's photographed with her brother Bogdan; her partner, John Ward; and John's daughter Amelia Rutra.
Jenny and Domingo Garcia, right, pose with their three sons. Domingo is a U.S. citizen who was born in Mexico. Jenny is a U.S. citizen originally from South Korea.
Jenny and Domingo Garcia, right, pose with their three sons. Domingo is a U.S. citizen who was born in Mexico. Jenny is a U.S. citizen originally from South Korea.
Django Chan, left, along with her brother, Marlowe, and her mother, Leslie. Leslie's parents were both Chinese. She came to England from New Zealand.
Django Chan, left, along with her brother, Marlowe, and her mother, Leslie. Leslie's parents were both Chinese. She came to England from New Zealand.
Taylor Mark Powell, right, and his three children. Ava, in the foreground, is Powell's stepdaughter. Her biological father is from Barbados.
Taylor Mark Powell, right, and his three children. Ava, in the foreground, is Powell's stepdaughter. Her biological father is from Barbados.
Michael Yee-Chong, right, with his daughter Storm and son Blue. Michael's father is Chinese and was born in Mauritius. His mother is English. So far, Steele-Perkins estimates that he's photographed about 130 different nationalities. He wants to get a photo representing each country in the world.
Michael Yee-Chong, right, with his daughter Storm and son Blue. Michael's father is Chinese and was born in Mauritius. His mother is English. So far, Steele-Perkins estimates that he's photographed about 130 different nationalities. He wants to get a photo representing each country in the world.
Pierre d'Avoine -- at right with his partner, Clare, and their children, Ivan and Reynard -- hails from India. "The family doesn't look Indian in the sort of classic sense of one's expectations, right?" Steele-Perkins said. "The point is that that's what I'm getting at. We all have these sort of stereotypes that we like to live with as if they were true."
Pierre d'Avoine -- at right with his partner, Clare, and their children, Ivan and Reynard -- hails from India. "The family doesn't look Indian in the sort of classic sense of one's expectations, right?" Steele-Perkins said. "The point is that that's what I'm getting at. We all have these sort of stereotypes that we like to live with as if they were true."
Feza Mbuyi, right, is from the Republic of Congo. She poses with her son Prince and daughter Vanessa.
Feza Mbuyi, right, is from the Republic of Congo. She poses with her son Prince and daughter Vanessa.
Shamshad Jafferji Cockcroft, third from right, is from Tanzania. Her photo includes her husband Laurence, right, as well as children, in-laws and one grandchild.
Shamshad Jafferji Cockcroft, third from right, is from Tanzania. Her photo includes her husband Laurence, right, as well as children, in-laws and one grandchild.
Katty is from Peru and lives in London with her husband, Mark Edwards, and their children Amare and Amira.
Katty is from Peru and lives in London with her husband, Mark Edwards, and their children Amare and Amira.
The family of Lina Maria Posada Duque has Colombian roots.
The family of Lina Maria Posada Duque has Colombian roots.
Marcos Villasenor is from Mexico. Carlotta Cardana is Italian.
Marcos Villasenor is from Mexico. Carlotta Cardana is Italian.
Joy Rosemarie Fernandez, who hails from the Philippines, poses with her mother Rosanne; her husband, Tony Birch; and her son, Jago.
Joy Rosemarie Fernandez, who hails from the Philippines, poses with her mother Rosanne; her husband, Tony Birch; and her son, Jago.
Story highlights

  • Chris Steele-Perkins has been taking portraits of immigrant families who live in London
  • Approximately 37% of people in the city were born in other countries

(CNN)There are just under 200 countries in the world, and photographer Chris Steele-Perkins is on a mission to document them all -- in London.

The son of a Burmese mother and a British father, Steele-Perkins was born in Myanmar in 1947 and moved to a predominantly white town in England when he was about 2 years old.
    "I've been always sort of conscious of being a little bit different," he said. "It wasn't a big problem for me or anything, but it made me aware of differences. And I think that sort of stayed with me."
    Steele-Perkins considers himself an immigrant, and his photo series, "The New Londoners," looks at other immigrant families who have moved to the city.
    "I thought, well, if I do this sort of series of photographs of normal people in normal life doing normal things -- they just happen to be from every country in the world and they're living here in London -- it would kind of make a statement," Steele-Perkins said. "Both a historical statement about the condition of the nation, and also hopefully a political one."
    Photographer Chris Steele-Perkins (Photo by Miyako Yamada)
    He started the photo series in early 2014, but his photographs are particularly poignant today. It was only a few months ago that the UK voted to leave the European Union.
    A major reason was immigration, with many voters wishing to reduce the number of people entering their region.
    In an Ipsos Mori poll conducted just one week before the referendum, immigration surpassed the economy as the most important issue for voters. And recent research showed that 49% of Britons felt there were too many immigrants in the UK.
    Last year, 8.6 million people living in the UK were born abroad, with London being the most diverse area -- approximately 37% of people in the city are from other countries.
    "These are ordinary people, they're committed, they're serious, they pay their taxes, they contribute to the society that they're in," Steele-Perkins said. "I do think it's really dangerous when people start ramping up the notion that actually, rather than people who are here to contribute ... they're here to take things from us rather than give anything back."

    In the recent EU referendum, the "remain" campaign dominated in London, with 75.3% of the vote.
    "London is almost like a city-state within the larger state," Steele-Perkins said. "I think the Brexit vote kind of gives you evidence of that in a way. London is really where the change is and the most progressive ideas are coming from."
    Steele-Perkins believes that London is a thriving, successful city because there are people from all walks of life who call the city their home.
    "I'm not (wearing) rose-colored spectacles or anything -- there are issues, of course, but it's not a serious problem," he said about immigration.
    He says it all comes down to which aspect people choose to feed into and focus on.
    "Do you put all the emphasis on (the negative), or do you put emphasis on the more positive side of things?" he said. "Hatred and xenophobia are very easy emotions to light, and politicians find power in doing that. And they're very, very dangerous ones."
    "The New Londoners" did not originate as a big idea. It began as a little one, where the photographer wanted to find a few families who had come from conflict zones. It then occurred to him that there were probably people in London who had come from around the globe. Photographing his subjects in their homes, though, was something Steele-Perkins knew he wanted to do from the very beginning.
    "I wanted the idea that they belonged here," he said. "They had a home. These weren't tourists. It wasn't standing in Trafalgar Square or something like that."
    Steele-Perkins says it's interesting how some people dress up formally for the photos, while others are more relaxed about the whole thing. And although meeting these families has been a really nice experience for him, it can get a little chaotic. Small children and dogs, he says, are a bit of a challenge for him at times; posing pretty much goes out the window, for instance.
    "You can turn that to your advantage, in some respects, because it gives a liveliness to some of the photographs," he said. "You think, well, this is actually the family's space that I'm in now. It's them being themselves rather than them posing to be what they might think I want them to be."
    So far, he estimates that he's photographed about 130 different nationalities -- Syrians, Romanians, Tanzanians, Peruvians, Filipinos, you name it. That leaves him with roughly 65 to meet his goal of photographing families from every country.
    Regardless of who's in them, the photographs encourage us to break free from a close-minded lens. Pierre d'Avoine and his family -- photo No. 8 in the gallery above -- perhaps speak to this idea most: who gets to represent a country does not necessarily have anything to do with what that person looks like.
    "The family doesn't look Indian in the sort of classic sense of one's expectations, right?" Steele-Perkins said. "The point is that that's what I'm getting at. We all have these sort of stereotypes that we like to live with as if they were true."
    The portrait series includes Steele-Perkins and his his family as well.
    A portrait of photographer Chris Steele-Perkins and his family in London. Steele-Perkins is standing in the doorway.
    "With my Burmese background, I felt I couldn't really not be in (this work) as the Burmese person," he said. "That's a personal statement -- that I'm a part of this, I'm not apart from it."
    The photographer ultimately describes his images as empathetic, and when asked how he would describe the families he met, without hesitation, he said, "Brilliant!"
    "There's more that we have in common than we have in difference," he said.

    Chris Steele-Perkins is a photographer based in London. He is represented by Magnum Photos. You can follow him on Instagram.