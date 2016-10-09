Breaking News

What made Hurricane Matthew so unique?

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 12:08 PM ET, Sun October 9, 2016

Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes on Saturday, October 8, near the remains of her house in Jeremie, Haiti. Her home was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which has killed more than 300 people in the island country. Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera.
Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes on Saturday, October 8, near the remains of her house in Jeremie, Haiti. Her home was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which has killed more than 300 people in the island country. Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera.
Residents of Jeremie, Haiti, wait on the shore Saturday as a boat with water and food from the &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti&#39;s growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
Residents of Jeremie, Haiti, wait on the shore Saturday as a boat with water and food from the "Mission of Hope" charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti's growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
People unload food and water from a &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
People unload food and water from a "Mission of Hope" charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country&#39;s south.
An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country's south.
Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew&#39;s wake.
The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew's wake.
Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country&#39;s presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.&lt;br /&gt;
Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
Story highlights

  • Matthew shot up from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in one day
  • It stayed a Category 4 or 5 hurricane longer than all Atlantic hurricanes from the past eight years combined

(CNN)Record flooding. Hundreds of deaths. A hurricane so unusual, even forecasters were astonished.

Hurricane Matthew shattered several records during its deadly march through the Caribbean and up the southeast US coast.
    Here's what we've learned about the extraordinary storm and the catastrophe it left behind:

    Record-breaking stamina

    "Matthew is the longest-lasting Category 4 or 5 hurricane in the month of October since record-keeping began" more than 50 years ago, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.
    Hurricane Matthew hits US coast
    A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp Saturday, October 8, in Savannah, Georgia. Hurricane Matthew has drenched Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in recent days as it churned up the Atlantic Coast. As of Sunday morning the storm had been downgraded to a cyclone and appeared to be heading out to sea.
    A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp Saturday, October 8, in Savannah, Georgia. Hurricane Matthew has drenched Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in recent days as it churned up the Atlantic Coast. As of Sunday morning the storm had been downgraded to a cyclone and appeared to be heading out to sea.
    Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Saturday after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday.
    Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Saturday after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday.
    A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina on Saturday.
    A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina on Saturday.
    A tree and power lines blown over by Hurricane Matthew lay across a road on St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Saturday.
    A tree and power lines blown over by Hurricane Matthew lay across a road on St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Saturday.
    A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Saturday, as Hurricane Matthew passes by.
    A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Saturday, as Hurricane Matthew passes by.
    Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7. The storm left more than 1 million people without power as it moved up the Southeast coast.
    Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7. The storm left more than 1 million people without power as it moved up the Southeast coast.
    Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets Friday, October 7, in St. Augustine, Florida.
    Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets Friday, October 7, in St. Augustine, Florida.
    Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
    A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida on October 7.
    A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida on October 7.
    A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
    A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
    Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, October 7 on Tybee Island, Georgia. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
    Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, October 7 on Tybee Island, Georgia. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
    Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
    A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
    Damage in Cocoa Beach.
    Damage in Cocoa Beach.
    Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
    Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
    A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
    A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
    A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
    A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
    A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
    A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
    Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
    Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
    Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
    Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
    Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
    Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
    People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
    People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
    A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
    A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
    People leave Disney&#39;s Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
    People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
    A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
    A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country&#39;s easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    That means Matthew hurled maximum sustained winds of at least 130 mph for more than four days straight. That's unusual in October because the water is typically cooler.
    "The reason it lasted for so long is because it avoided as much land for as long as it possibly could," Chinchar said.
    "Elevation is normally a good storm killer. The fact that it never made a big landfall on a big landmass or on high elevation is why it maintained intensity."

    Hundreds of deaths

    Residents try to move the remains of a pregnant woman killed by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti.
    Matthew annihilated Haiti, a country that really couldn't take another deadly disaster. At least 60,000 people were still living in makeshift homes after the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people.
    The hurricane killed at least 300 people there, said Paul Altidor, Haitian ambassador to the United States.
    "We expect, unfortunately, that number to rise a little bit as we begin to access communities, regions that were inaccessible because of the roads, because of the bridges that fell due to the hurricane," Altidor said.
    How to help those affected by Hurricane Matthew
    Others report much higher death tolls. Reuters said more than 800 people died in Haiti, citing local civil protection officials.
    Adding to the catastrophe: A bridge collapsed and severed National Route 2, the main road between the capital and Haiti's devastated southern peninsula.
    Matthew also killed at least 15 people in the United States: seven in North Carolina, four in Florida, three in Georgia and one in South Carolina.
    It also claimed the lives of four people in the Dominican Republic and a teenage boy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

    A freakishly rapid intensification

    What&#39;s left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew
    What's left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew

    In just one day, Hurricane Matthew went from a Category 1 hurricane (whipping winds of 74 to 95 mph) to a Category 5 (winds of at least 157 mph).
    That marks the third-fastest intensification of a hurricane in a 24-hour period, behind hurricanes Wilma (2005) and Felix (2007), CNN meteorolgist Jenn Varian said.
    After intensifying, Matthew stayed a Category 4 or 5 hurricane "longer than all other Atlantic hurricanes from 2008 until now -- combined," Chinchar said.

    Its slow crawl

    A police officer steps over debris in Edisto Beach, South Carolina.
    For much of its 9½ days as a hurricane, Matthew chugged along slowly -- between 3 and 14 mph.
    That meant the storm hovered longer over its victims, unleashing more torrential rain and devastating winds.
    Most recently, Matthew's slow pace has punished coastal North Carolina, where earth already soaked by rain couldn't handle record-breaking flooding.

    Threat of an encore

    For days, meteorologists and those in Matthew's path worried the hurricane would turn clockwise in a circle across the Atlantic and slam Florida once again.
    Luckily, that probably won't happen anymore, Chinchar said Sunday.
    "It looks like it's going to die off before it gets to the point of turning around," Chinchar said.
    In fact, what's left of Matthew -- now heading east, farther into the Atlantic -- will likely sputter out in the next two to three days.

    CNN's Judson Jones, AJ Willingham and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.