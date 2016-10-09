What made Hurricane Matthew so unique?

(CNN) Record flooding. Hundreds of deaths. A hurricane so unusual, even forecasters were astonished.

Hurricane Matthew shattered several records during its deadly march through the Caribbean and up the southeast US coast.

Here's what we've learned about the extraordinary storm and the catastrophe it left behind:

Record-breaking stamina

"Matthew is the longest-lasting Category 4 or 5 hurricane in the month of October since record-keeping began" more than 50 years ago, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.

People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.

Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.

People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.

Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.

Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.

Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.

A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.

A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.

People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.

People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.

Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.

The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.

Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.

The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.

A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.

People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.

Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.

People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.

Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.

A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.

Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.

Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.

A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.

People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.

Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.

A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.

People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.

Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.

Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.

Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.

A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.

A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.

A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.

A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.

A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.

Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, October 7 on Tybee Island, Georgia. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.

A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida on October 7.

Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.

Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets Friday, October 7, in St. Augustine, Florida.

Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7. The storm left more than 1 million people without power as it moved up the Southeast coast.

A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, on Saturday, as Hurricane Matthew passes by.

A tree and power lines blown over by Hurricane Matthew lay across a road on St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Saturday.

A police officer steps through the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew in the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, South Carolina on Saturday.

Volunteers clear debris from from a pool at a condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Saturday after Hurricane Matthew passed through Friday.

A woman who gave her name only as Valerie walks along flooded President Street after leaving her homeless camp Saturday, October 8, in Savannah, Georgia. Hurricane Matthew has drenched Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in recent days as it churned up the Atlantic Coast. As of Sunday morning the storm had been downgraded to a cyclone and appeared to be heading out to sea.

That means Matthew hurled maximum sustained winds of at least 130 mph for more than four days straight. That's unusual in October because the water is typically cooler.

"The reason it lasted for so long is because it avoided as much land for as long as it possibly could," Chinchar said.

"Elevation is normally a good storm killer. The fact that it never made a big landfall on a big landmass or on high elevation is why it maintained intensity."

Hundreds of deaths

Residents try to move the remains of a pregnant woman killed by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti.

The hurricane killed at least 300 people there, said Paul Altidor, Haitian ambassador to the United States.

"We expect, unfortunately, that number to rise a little bit as we begin to access communities, regions that were inaccessible because of the roads, because of the bridges that fell due to the hurricane," Altidor said.

Others report much higher death tolls. Reuters said more than 800 people died in Haiti, citing local civil protection officials.

Adding to the catastrophe: A bridge collapsed and severed National Route 2, the main road between the capital and Haiti's devastated southern peninsula.

Matthew also killed at least 15 people in the United States: seven in North Carolina, four in Florida, three in Georgia and one in South Carolina.

It also claimed the lives of four people in the Dominican Republic and a teenage boy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A freakishly rapid intensification

In just one day, Hurricane Matthew went from a Category 1 hurricane (whipping winds of 74 to 95 mph) to a Category 5 (winds of at least 157 mph).

That marks the third-fastest intensification of a hurricane in a 24-hour period, behind hurricanes Wilma (2005) and Felix (2007), CNN meteorolgist Jenn Varian said.

After intensifying, Matthew stayed a Category 4 or 5 hurricane "longer than all other Atlantic hurricanes from 2008 until now -- combined," Chinchar said.

Its slow crawl

A police officer steps over debris in Edisto Beach, South Carolina.

For much of its 9½ days as a hurricane, Matthew chugged along slowly -- between 3 and 14 mph.

That meant the storm hovered longer over its victims, unleashing more torrential rain and devastating winds.

Most recently, Matthew's slow pace has punished coastal North Carolina, where earth already soaked by rain couldn't handle record-breaking flooding

Threat of an encore

Luckily, that probably won't happen anymore, Chinchar said Sunday.

"It looks like it's going to die off before it gets to the point of turning around," Chinchar said.

In fact, what's left of Matthew -- now heading east, farther into the Atlantic -- will likely sputter out in the next two to three days.