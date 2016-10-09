Aerial view reveals scale of disaster left by Hurricane Matthew

Story highlights At least 336 people have died since the storm hit

Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) From the air, the path left by the power and fury of Hurricane Matthew is clearly visible. Trees stripped of foliage, scattered like matchsticks on the hilltops. Homes shredded bare, roofs blown away. Around what is left of nearly every house in the hills and on the coastline, personal belongings and debris scattered like confetti.

Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, tearing through the small Caribbean nation with 125 mph (200 kph) winds and heavy rains that flooded villages, razed crops, swept away cattle and cut off the parts of the island.

It's the strongest storm to hit Haiti in a half century, in a country still reeling from the 2010 earthquake.

Haiti's interim President Jocelerme Privert has declared three days of national morning for the hundreds of victims.

The official toll is at least 336, according to a spokesman for Haiti's Civil Protection Service, Joseph Edgard Celestin.

