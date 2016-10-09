Breaking News

Aerial view reveals scale of disaster left by Hurricane Matthew

By Ivan Watson and Chandrika Narayan, CNN

Updated 6:09 PM ET, Sun October 9, 2016

Story highlights

  • At least 336 people have died since the storm hit
  • Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN)From the air, the path left by the power and fury of Hurricane Matthew is clearly visible. Trees stripped of foliage, scattered like matchsticks on the hilltops. Homes shredded bare, roofs blown away. Around what is left of nearly every house in the hills and on the coastline, personal belongings and debris scattered like confetti.

Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, tearing through the small Caribbean nation with 125 mph (200 kph) winds and heavy rains that flooded villages, razed crops, swept away cattle and cut off the parts of the island.
    It's the strongest storm to hit Haiti in a half century, in a country still reeling from the 2010 earthquake.
    Haiti's interim President Jocelerme Privert has declared three days of national morning for the hundreds of victims.
    The official toll is at least 336, according to a spokesman for Haiti's Civil Protection Service, Joseph Edgard Celestin.
    "We do not know the exact number, we cannot find all the people," Haitian Sen. Herve Fourcand said Saturday.
    Other media outlets report much higher death counts. A count by Reuters, based on information from local civil protection officials, puts the death toll well over 800.
    According to the United Nations, more than a million people have been affected by the disaster, a tenth of Haiti's population.
    Aid workers are scrambling to gain access to some of the country's hardest-hit areas.
    UNICEF says an estimated 750,000 people need humanitarian assistance.
    People walk through Jeremie, Haiti, on Thursday October 6.
    People walk through Jeremie, Haiti, on Thursday October 6.

    Aerial View of Damage

    Haiti's southwestern peninsula is one of the most isolated parts of the country and hardest hit by the hurricane. An aerial view gives a sense of of the scale of the damage there.
    Six years ago, the region was left largely untouched by the earthquake that shattered the Haitian capital.
    This time, the residents were not so lucky.
    People living in Port Salut cleaned much of the debris off the roads after the storm, but at night they sleep outside, in the dark. Mangled electrical wires dot the landscape.
    Raoul Roa, a Port Salut resident, said he does not know when electricity would be back up again. He said his house was broken down and everything he had was gone.
    People say they have had to wait days for emergency medical care.
    Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes on Saturday, October 8, near the remains of her house in Jeremie, Haiti. Her home was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which has killed more than 300 people in the island country. Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera.
    Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes on Saturday, October 8, near the remains of her house in Jeremie, Haiti. Her home was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which has killed more than 300 people in the island country. Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera.
    Residents of Jeremie, Haiti, wait on the shore Saturday as a boat with water and food from the &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti&#39;s growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
    Residents of Jeremie, Haiti, wait on the shore Saturday as a boat with water and food from the "Mission of Hope" charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti's growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
    Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    People unload food and water from a &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    People unload food and water from a "Mission of Hope" charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country&#39;s south.
    An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country's south.
    Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
    Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
    Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
    Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
    Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
    Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
    The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew&#39;s wake.
    The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew's wake.
    Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
    Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
    An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
    Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
    Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
    Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
    A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
    A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
    A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
    A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
    A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
    A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
    Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
    Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
    Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country&#39;s presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
    Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
    Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
    Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
    Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.&lt;br /&gt;
    Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
    A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
    A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
    A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    UN officials said the hurricane is the country's worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000.
    The focus now is getting aid to the people who were affected, especially food and water.
    There are warnings this could worsen the nation's cholera epidemic, which killed at least 10,000 people after the 2010 earthquake.
    "Cholera is the biggest problem right now," Fourcand said. "We need clean water, the water here is so dirty."
    An estimated 500,000 children live in the areas worst hit by Hurricane Matthew, UNICEF said. UNICEF representative in Haiti Marc Vincent said they are "still far from having a full picture of the extent of the damage," as they "are hoping for the best, but bracing for the worst."
    The U.S. State Department warned citizen travelers of "serious problems concerning emergency response/medical care infrastructure and crime in Haiti," in a statement released Friday.
    "Food insecurity is going to be a serious, serious problem" warned Joseph Alliance of the aid group Action Aid. "In terms of economic impact, agriculture is wiped away, 95% destroyed," he added. "The livelihoods of the people right now doesn't exist."

    CNN's Ivan Watson reported from Haiti and Chandrika Narayan reported and wrote from Atlanta. Shasta Darlington, Edvige Jean-Francois, Deborah Bloom and Azadeh Ansari, contributed to this report.