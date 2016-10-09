Breaking News

Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew

Updated 7:48 PM ET, Sun October 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Casanette, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 8.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Photos: Aerial photos of Haiti reveal disaster left by Hurricane Matthew
An aerial view of the destruction in Jeremie, Haiti, caused by Hurricane Matthew on October 7.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
12 Haiti Aerial 100906 Haiti Aerial 100907 Haiti Aerial 100909 Haiti Aerial 100910 Haiti Aerial 100908 Haiti Aerial 100911 Haiti Aerial 100902 Haiti Aerial 100903 Haiti Aerial 100904 Haiti Aerial 100901 Haiti Aerial 100905 Haiti Aerial 1009
Matthew made landfall in Haiti as a Category 4 hurricane, tearing through the small Caribbean nation with 125 mph winds and heavy rains that flooded villages, razed crops, swept away cattle and cut off parts of the island.