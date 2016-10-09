Story highlights State of emergency declared for first time since ruling party came to power 25 years ago

It comes after months of escalating protests around the country

(CNN) The Ethiopian government on Sunday declared a six-month nationwide state of emergency following months of anti-government protests.

It is the first time since the ruling party came to power 25 years ago that a state of emergency has been put in place in Ethiopia.

The country's prime minister said via state media that the steps were taken to restore order following escalating protests around the country.

Among those protesting are Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromos, who make up at least a third of the country's 100 million people.

But they have been marginalized for decades, with tensions rising recently as the government promoted development that took over Oromo farmland.

