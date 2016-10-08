Story highlights The UK ambassador says Russia abused its veto power

A counterresolution by Russia failed to get the votes to pass

(CNN) Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution Saturday that demanded a halt to Syrian government air attacks in Aleppo and called for access for humanitarian aid.

The British ambassador to the United Nations, Matthew Rycroft, accused Russia of abusing its veto power.

"In the end, no resolution of this Security Council can end this war. The only thing that can end this war is a change of policy in Moscow," he said after the veto.

A separate counterresolution by Russia that did not call for a halt in airstrikes on Aleppo failed to get the necessary votes to pass.

LIVE VIEW from @UN as #Syria regime rep is given the floor by @RussiaUN. We walk out in solidarity with the people of #Aleppo. pic.twitter.com/sAZCwiyoPl — UKUN_NewYork (@UKUN_NewYork) October 8, 2016

"It was one weird day" at the Council, Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said after the failed vote and his veto. He called it a "strange spectacle."

Read More