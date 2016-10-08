You made it through Hurricane Matthew: Now what?

(CNN) If you are in the areas where hundreds of thousands of people have lost power because of Hurricane Matthew, these tips are for you.

Safety tips

Watch out for debris and keep away from loose or dangling power lines and report them to the power company.

Avoid walking through floodwater.

Check your home for damage. Take pictures for insurance purposes.

Try to distract your kids and give them some extra attention. If there's no power, make it an adventure. Your kids sense your mood.

Don't let your pets drink floodwater, which may be contaminated.

Keep a close eye on your animals. They can step on sharp debris or eat items that could make them sick.

How to get internet access when the power is out

Use your smart phone as an internet hotspot to allow other devices to connect.

Save your phone's battery. Turn your brightness down, close unused apps and try power-saving mode.

The Federal Communications Commission offers these helpful hints on how to communicate during a storm.

Where to get important information and updates

Check the CNN app for constant updates and live coverage.

Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio.

Watch or listen to your local news.

Let friends and family know you're safe

Text or use social media tools, such as Twitter or update your status using Facebook's Safety Check feature.

Register on the American Red Cross Safe and Well website: RedCross.org/SafeandWell, or call 1-866-GET-INFO if internet is unavailable.

For more advice on what to do after a hurricane, view this Red Cross checklist or this info from Ready.gov.

If you're OK, think of others