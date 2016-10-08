Describing the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of two police officers in Palm Springs, California, Chief Bryan Reyes said: "The officers, from what I understand, were at the front trying to negotiate with the suspect to just comply. It was a simple family disturbance and he elected to open fire on...guardians of this city."

[Breaking news update, published at 7:58 p.m. ET]

The Palm Springs Police Department officers fatally shot Saturday have been identified as Jose Gilbert Vega, a 35-year veteran officer working an overtime shift, and Lesley Zerebny, 27, a mother of a 4-month-old child, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said Saturday.

[Breaking news update, published at 7:53 p.m. ET]

The suspect who fatally shot two police officers in Palm Springs, California, has not been captured, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said Saturday. Police have surrounded a house and "they're going to treat the house as if he's still in it," Reyes said.

[Breaking news update, published at 7:48 p.m. ET]

Speaking of the two police officers killed on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said: "Today Palm Springs lost two brave officers. They go out every day and put their boots on the ground for everybody in this community. They gave it all for you."

[Breaking news update, published at 7:39 p.m. ET]

Two police officers were killed and a third was wounded Saturday afternoon while responding to a domestic disturbance in Palm Springs, California, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said at a news conference.

[Original story, published at 7:28 p.m. ET]

Three California police officers were shot Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The officers' conditions are unknown.

Authorities said they were searching for a suspect but did not identify or describe the alleged perpetrator. No motive was provided.

CNN affiliate KMIR reported the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the area of Cypress and Del Lago Road.

This is the latest shooting of multiple police officers in the United States.

Palm Springs, a city of about 45,000 residents, is located 100 miles east of Los Angeles.