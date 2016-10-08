Story highlights
- One of the deceased officers was a new mother; the other a 35-year veteran working overtime
- Police think suspect might still be in a house where shooting occurred
(CNN)[Breaking news update, published at 8:02 p.m. ET]
Describing the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of two police officers in Palm Springs, California, Chief Bryan Reyes said: "The officers, from what I understand, were at the front trying to negotiate with the suspect to just comply. It was a simple family disturbance and he elected to open fire on...guardians of this city."
[Breaking news update, published at 7:58 p.m. ET]
The Palm Springs Police Department officers fatally shot Saturday have been identified as Jose Gilbert Vega, a 35-year veteran officer working an overtime shift, and Lesley Zerebny, 27, a mother of a 4-month-old child, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said Saturday.
[Breaking news update, published at 7:53 p.m. ET]
The suspect who fatally shot two police officers in Palm Springs, California, has not been captured, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said Saturday. Police have surrounded a house and "they're going to treat the house as if he's still in it," Reyes said.
[Breaking news update, published at 7:48 p.m. ET]
Speaking of the two police officers killed on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said: "Today Palm Springs lost two brave officers. They go out every day and put their boots on the ground for everybody in this community. They gave it all for you."
[Breaking news update, published at 7:39 p.m. ET]
Two police officers were killed and a third was wounded Saturday afternoon while responding to a domestic disturbance in Palm Springs, California, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said at a news conference.
[Original story, published at 7:28 p.m. ET]
Three California police officers were shot Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
The officers' conditions are unknown.
Authorities said they were searching for a suspect but did not identify or describe the alleged perpetrator. No motive was provided.
CNN affiliate KMIR reported the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the area of Cypress and Del Lago Road.
This is the latest shooting of multiple police officers in the United States.
On July 17, three officers were killed and three wounded by a gunman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. About a week earlier, a sniper killed five officers and wounded seven in Dallas, Texas.
Palm Springs, a city of about 45,000 residents, is located 100 miles east of Los Angeles.