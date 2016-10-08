Story highlights One of the deceased officers was a new mother

The other killed officer was a 35-year veteran working overtime

The suspect has not been taken into custody

(CNN) A 35-year-veteran of the Palm Springs, California, police force and another officer, a new mother, were shot and killed Saturday while responding to a family disturbance call.

A third officer was wounded and is being treated at a local hospital, Police Chief Bryan Reyes said.

The suspect has not been captured, Reyes said, but police have surrounded a house and "they're going to treat the house as if he's still in it."

Officers went to a residence about 12:15 p.m. (3:15 p.m. ET) after a woman called to say her adult son was causing a disturbance, Reyes said. The suspect refused to open the front door and threatened to shoot the officers, Reyes said.

"The officers, from what I understand, were at the front (door) trying to negotiate with the suspect to just comply," Reyes said. "It was a simple family disturbance and he elected to open fire on ... guardians of this city."

