Nancy O'Dell, the woman who rebuffed Trump

She has had a long TV career that started in South Carolina

(CNN) Nancy O'Dell is the married woman who rejected Donald Trump's advances, according to comments he made in a lewd conversation in 2005 that surfaced Friday.

Access Hollywood, the NBC show O'Dell co-anchored in 2005, identified her Friday as the woman Trump vulgarly discussed with Billy Bush -- O'Dell's co-host at the time.

Today O'Dell is the co-anchor of CBS's Entertainment Tonight,

She is an accomplished entertainment journalist and author with a career that includes awards and honors for her work and her beauty.

Throughout her career she's met and interviewed hundreds of American celebrities.

