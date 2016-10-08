Nancy O'Dell, the woman who rebuffed Trump

Story highlights
- Nancy O'Dell is an anchor, a mother and author
- She has had a long TV career that started in South Carolina
(CNN)Nancy O'Dell is the married woman who rejected Donald Trump's advances, according to comments he made in a lewd conversation in 2005 that surfaced Friday.
Access Hollywood, the NBC show O'Dell co-anchored in 2005, identified her Friday as the woman Trump vulgarly discussed with Billy Bush -- O'Dell's co-host at the time.
Today O'Dell is the co-anchor of CBS's Entertainment Tonight,
She is an accomplished entertainment journalist and author with a career that includes awards and honors for her work and her beauty.
Throughout her career she's met and interviewed hundreds of American celebrities.
She started her TV career at local stations in her native South Carolina reporting and anchoring in Myrtle Beach and Charleston, before moving to Miami's NBC affiliate WTVJ-TV. From there she joined "Access Hollywood" in 1996.
Author, award-winner
O'Dell won an Emmy and three Associated Press awards for her work.
She was also honored by the beauty industry in 2009 with the inaugural "Beautiful Humanitarian Award," given to a public figure "who exemplifies beauty, both on the inside and out," according to the professional beauty association website.
In 2005, the year Trump made the lewd comments about her, she married Keith Zubchevich, a tech executive. Her daughter Ashby was born two year later.
Motherhood turned O'Dell into an author. She wrote "Full of Life: Mom-to-Mom Tips I Wish Someone Had Told Me When I Was Pregnant," published in 2009, and two more parenting books.
According to her Twitter account, she is a devoted Clemson University fan. She's an alum who finished in the top 2 percent of her class, according to her official bio.
Last year O'Dell became an official spokeswoman for ALS.net, which raises funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, popularly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.
The cause is dear to her because her mother was diagnosed with ALS in 2007 and died from complications related to the disease in 2008.
She was also a global ambassador for the 2015 Special Olympics World Games.
"Nancy is passionate about inclusion and respect for all people, including those with intellectual disabilities," is says on her website.
CNN has sought comment from O'Dell's representatives, but has not gotten a response.