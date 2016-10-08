Story highlights Hurricane Matthew expected to reach North Carolina on Saturday after lashing South Carolina

Category 1 storm Matthew is still dangerous, officials warn

Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

(CNN) A weakening Hurricane Matthew lashed South Carolina's shores Saturday morning, as the Category 1 storm pushed -- or was poised to push -- dangerous amounts of seawater and rain along the coast of that state as well as Georgia and North Carolina.

Matthew, a storm that left destruction and killed hundreds in the Caribbean and at least four people in Florida, continued its trek up the southeastern US coast with 75 mph winds at the center around 9 a.m. ET -- 30 mph slower than just hours earlier.

In Charleston, the coastal South Carolina city devastated by storm surges from 1989's Hurricane Hugo, driving rain fell early Saturday as Matthew's powerful center moved close.

High tide later Saturday could push water "well into the city," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

Flooding is a big concern from coastal Georgia through the eastern Carolinas. Storm surges could be life-threatening in areas, potentially reaching 6 to 9 feet from south of Savannah, Georgia, up through Edisto Beach, South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.