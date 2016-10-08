Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

(CNN) After battering Florida's east coast, a weakened Hurricane Matthew churned slowly north early Saturday, bringing dangerous storm surges and heavy rain to Georgia and South Carolina.

Matthew, which still packs 105 miles per hour winds, is expected to move into South Carolina Saturday morning and reach North Carolina by night.

Storm surges could reach from six to nine feet above high tide from Jacksonville, Florida, up through Charleston, South Carolina.

Matthew also was blamed for the deaths of four people in Florida.

The dead included a woman in her 60s in Volusia County who was killed by a falling tree and an 82-year-old man and a woman in St. Lucie County, officials said. The latter two had medical emergencies and responders were unable to reach them in time because of hazardous weather.

A woman in northeast Florida died after a tree fell on her camper trailer, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Matthew left more than 1 million people without power as it spent the day plowing north just off Florida's east coast. Water from the storm rushed through streets, making roadways look more like rivers, in parts of Jacksonville, Merritt Island, Fleming Island and other Florida communities.

Here's what you need to know:

• As of 2 a.m. ET, Matthew's center was over the Atlantic, about 45 miles south of Hilton Head, South Carolina and 95 miles south-southeast of Charleston, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 60 miles from that center. It was moving north at 12 mph.

• A total of 1.2 million customers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are without power.

Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7, 2016. The storm left more than 1 million people without power as it moves up the Southeast coast. Hide Caption 1 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets in St. Augustine, Florida. Hide Caption 2 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7. Hide Caption 3 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Palms, South Carolina, on October 7. Hide Caption 4 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida on October 7. Hide Caption 5 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7. Hide Caption 6 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, October 7 on Tybee Island, Georgia. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surges. Hide Caption 7 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 8 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 9 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Damage in Cocoa Beach. Hide Caption 10 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida. Hide Caption 11 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 12 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 13 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A motel in southeast Florida is damaged on October 7. Hide Caption 14 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 15 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach. Hide Caption 16 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A home in Sebastian, Florida, is boarded up on October 7. Hide Caption 17 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 18 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7. Hide Caption 19 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7. Hide Caption 20 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7. Hide Caption 21 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6. Hide Caption 22 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6. Hide Caption 23 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast The first outer bands of rain from Hurricane Matthew pass over downtown Orlando on October 6. Hide Caption 24 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A lifeguard patrols the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm on October 6. Hide Caption 25 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6. Hide Caption 26 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties. Hide Caption 27 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6. Hide Caption 28 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6. Hide Caption 29 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country. Hide Caption 30 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6. Hide Caption 31 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years. Hide Caption 32 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5. Hide Caption 33 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5. Hide Caption 34 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5. Hide Caption 35 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. Hide Caption 36 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People cross the La Digue river on October 5. Hide Caption 37 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5. Hide Caption 38 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged. Hide Caption 39 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa. Hide Caption 40 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach on October 5. Hide Caption 41 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations. Hide Caption 42 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4. Hide Caption 43 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4. Hide Caption 44 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house. Hide Caption 45 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo. Hide Caption 46 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4. Hide Caption 47 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Hide Caption 48 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 49 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4. Hide Caption 50 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 51 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 52 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 53 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3. Hide Caption 54 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3. Hide Caption 55 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 56 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba. Hide Caption 57 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3. Hide Caption 58 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 59 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river. Hide Caption 60 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2. Hide Caption 61 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba. Hide Caption 62 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2. Hide Caption 63 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2. Hide Caption 64 of 65 Photos: Hurricane Matthew hits US coast A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1. Hide Caption 65 of 65

Florida left drenched

• Florida coped with the rising water, rain and strong winds as meteorologists said the storm surge had been measured at more than 4 feet in some areas.

• Jacksonville was not battered as heavily as initially feared. But several communities nearby received extensive damage with water surging down some streets, and massive trees toppled over. The Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away Friday morning, according to CNN affiliate WFOX/WJAX.

• There was concern over Jacksonville's St. Johns River, which could be overwhelmed by water pushed into it by the storm. The hurricane center said a tide gauge reported storm surge of 4.28 feet.

Nick Lomasney walks on a flooded street in St Augustine, Florida.

Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina

Georgia:

• Gov. Nathan Deal has ordered evacuations for all counties east of Interstate 95. Deal has activated 2,000 National Guard troops.

• Glynn County officials wrote on Facebook that "Conditions have deteriorated to a point that persons remaining in (the area near Brunswick) are advised to shelter in place for the remainder of the storm."

• Maj. Tommy Tillman of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said the road to Tybee Island is closed.

• In Savannah, Mayor Eddie DeLoach warned those who stay that they'd be on their own.

• Chatham County suspended its emergency medical response until further notice. It also remains under a curfew.

South Carolina

• Four counties and one city in South Carolina will be under nighttime curfews until further notice, said state Emergency Management Division spokesman Derrec Becker. Dorchester, Beaufort, Jasper and Williamsburg counties will be under curfew. Charleston's curfew starts at midnight. The curfews end each morning, at different times.

• Gov. Nikki Haley warned residents who didn't evacuate to go to a shelter. A major storm surge of 8 feet or more is approaching low-lying areas in the state, including Charleston.

⚠️ Move to higher ground! Flash Flood Warning continues for Savannah GA until 5:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/1azte9VzHc — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) October 8, 2016

North Carolina

• Gov. Pat McCrory said the forecast had changed, to North Carolina's detriment. "What we feared is now happening in North Carolina. The (hurricane forecast) model has changed dramatically," he said. "The immediate concern is life-threatening rain and water (from storm surge)."

• Officials are concerned that areas -- such as Fayetteville, home to the Army's Fort Bragg -- that were recently flooded will see more rain from Matthew.