CNN panel on Trump: Arguing over THAT word

Story highlights CNN panelists Ana Navarro and Scottie Nell Hughes tangle on the air

Hughes: Will you please stop saying that word?

Navarro: Don't tell me you're offended when I say 'pussy,' but you're not offended when Donald Trump says it!"

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

(CNN) Things got heated early Saturday between CNN panelists Ana Navarro, a Republican commentator, and Scottie Nell Hughes, a Trump surrogate, when they clashed on-air over one of the words Donald Trump used in the 2005 video that emerged yesterday.

The exchange on CNN Tonight came just hours after the tape was released, where GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is heard making a series of lewd comments about women, including among other vulgar statements, bragging of grabbing women "by the pussy."

A furious Navarro criticized Republicans who were still standing by Trump despite the video being made public.

"I think that every single Republican is going to have to answer the question, 'What did you do the day you saw the tape of this man boasting about grabbing a woman's pussy?'" Navarro insisted.

When fellow panelist Scottie Nell Hughes responded by pleading "Will you please stop saying that word?" before adding "My daughter is listening" Navarro lost it.

