New Zealand All Blacks earn record-equaling 17th win

(CNN) A scintillating record win against South Africa put the All Blacks on the brink of history -- New Zealand can secure its status as the most dominant major rugby side ever with an 18th straight Test victory later this month.

The world champion produced a masterclass in a record nine-try 57-15 rout of South Africa in Durban to equal the record for a top-tier nation of 17 consecutive Test wins, a mark it already shared with South Africa.

Steve Hansen's New Zealanders had already sealed the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship tournament with two games left but the triumph against South Africa gave them a six-match cleansweep.

New Zealand, which has won the last two Rugby World Cups, first achieved the feat between 1965 and 1969, while Nick Mallett's Springboks equaled it in 1997/98. The All Blacks again notched 17 consecutive wins between 2013 and 2014.

Officially, Cyprus holds the overall record with 24 consecutive Test wins - achieved between 2008 and 2014, while Lithuania is another smaller nation with 17 consecutive Test wins (2006-2010)