IOC seeks to reform anti-doping with 'more robust' WADA

By Rob Hodgetts

Updated 11:54 AM ET, Sat October 8, 2016

Members of the International Olympic Committee discuss overhauling global drug testing in Lausanne.
(CNN)The fight against drug cheats in sport could be stepped up with a more independent testing body within the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and sanctions handed out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if suggestions by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are implemented.

The IOC called for a "more robust, more efficient, more transparent and more harmonised" anti-doping system at its Olympic Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday.
    The proposals will be put to the World Anti-Doping Agency to review at its Foundation Board meeting in November.
    The suggested measures are an apparent endorsement of the doping authority after the relationship between the two bodies soured with fallout from WADA's recommendation to ban Russia from the Rio 2016 Games following an independent report into state-sponsored doping.
    In the summit, part of the Olympic 2020 Agenda, the IOC proposed the anti-doping system be independent from sports organizations and given more authority over national anti-doping agencies, with a new testing authority to be developed within the WADA framework and sanctions delegated to the Lausanne-based CAS instead of governing bodies.
    It also called for WADA to establish one centralised worldwide anti-doping system, with increased targeted testing. And it suggested an athlete's entourage, including coaches, doctors, physiotherapists and other officials, should be held criminally responsible for facilitating doping.
    To improve transparency, a clear definition should be made between the testing authority and the regulatory arm of WADA, with improved governance of the body, the IOC said.
    The IOC also pledged to increase financing in the fight against doping, dependent on WADA's implementation of the proposals and results thereafter.
    "If the reforms are implemented 100% this would mean a substantial commitment and a substantial increase in WADA's tasks and responsibilities, and that would mean a substantial increase in its budget," said IOC president Thomas Bach in a teleconference with reporters.
    WADA president Sir Craig Reedie said in a statement afterwards: "WADA welcomes all constructive proposals aimed at reinforcing clean sport.
    "Today's summit was one more stop on our road to strengthening WADA and the global anti-doping system."
    WADA's 38-member Foundation Board, which comprises IOC representatives and individuals from national governments, will meet in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 19-20 to discuss the future shape of the anti-doping movement among other issues.
    The body was set up in 1999 under an initiative led by the IOC and receives half its funding from the Olympic movement.
    More than 600 sports organizations are signed up to its World Anti-Doping Code.