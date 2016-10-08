RNC official calls Trump remarks 'inexcusable,' 'reprehensible'

Story highlights "If you don't get the severity of this, then that will speak very loudly," Spicer said

Spicer said people of faith should recognize people make mistakes

New York (CNN) Republican National Committee chief strategist Sean Spicer said Saturday that comments Donald Trump made about women in a 2005 hot mic conversation with "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush were "inexcusable," "inappropriate" and "reprehensible."

Spicer also engaged in a discussion on what the Republican Party would do if Trump stepped down as the Republican nominee. He said during a radio interview with former baseball player Curt Schilling Trump would need to understand the "severity" of his comments.

Schilling, the former baseball star and prominent conservative, said Trump's comments made the election "unwinnable" for the Republican nominee.

"I think, look, as Christians and Americans, we all understand that people make mistakes and ask for forgiveness. How they do it and how they take a situation and show that they want to change and be better is really kind of sometimes the bigger part of a problem or an issue. How he handles this over the next 24 hours is absolutely critical."

"If you don't get the severity of this, then that will speak very loudly," Spicer added, after repeating Trump would need to ask for forgiveness.

