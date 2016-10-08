Giuliani not surprised Republicans backing away from Trump

Story highlights Many leading Republicans have rescinded their support for their party's nominee

"He's in the race to win and he's going to win," Giuliani said outside Trump Tower

Washington (CNN) Former New York City mayor and top Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani on Saturday criticized Republicans who backed away from Donald Trump.

The GOP nominee's support in his own party began to evaporate in the wake of lewd, sexually aggressive comments he made in 2005 that surfaced Friday.

"They largely didn't support him in the first place, so it is not so much of a surprise," Giuliani said outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. "You look at it, they were all Republicans who all opposed him and didn't support him in the past and this is basically the insiders against the outsiders anyway."

Giuliani has played a large role in helping prepare Trump for Sunday's debate in St. Louis and was at Trump Tower advising him.

Since the 2005 audio surfaced, many leading Republicans have rescinded their support for their party's nominee, with some calling for him to leave the race entirely.

