Giuliani not surprised Republicans backing away from Trump

Story highlights
- Many leading Republicans have rescinded their support for their party's nominee
- "He's in the race to win and he's going to win," Giuliani said outside Trump Tower
Washington (CNN)Former New York City mayor and top Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani on Saturday criticized Republicans who backed away from Donald Trump.
The GOP nominee's support in his own party began to evaporate in the wake of lewd, sexually aggressive comments he made in 2005 that surfaced Friday.
"They largely didn't support him in the first place, so it is not so much of a surprise," Giuliani said outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. "You look at it, they were all Republicans who all opposed him and didn't support him in the past and this is basically the insiders against the outsiders anyway."
Giuliani has played a large role in helping prepare Trump for Sunday's debate in St. Louis and was at Trump Tower advising him.
Since the 2005 audio surfaced, many leading Republicans have rescinded their support for their party's nominee, with some calling for him to leave the race entirely.
Among those who have called for Trump to withdraw are Arizona senator and 2008 nominee John McCain and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Some, including John Thune, the No. 3 Senate Republcian, have said vice presidential nominee Mike Pence should instead lead the ticket.
Giuliani brushed off their pleas.
"Donald Trump is the populist candidate. Most of the people that have turned on him are members of the establishment, so I would see this as if you want change in Washington, you vote for Donald Trump. If you want things the same, you vote for Hillary Clinton," Giuliani said.
When asked if Trump is considering dropping out, Giuliani responded by saying, "There is nothing that is going to cause his dropping out. He's in the race to win and he's going to win."