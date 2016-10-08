Why Republicans can't easily dump Trump off the ballot

Washington (CNN) The GOP is stuck with Donald Trump -- but that isn't stopping weary Republicans from looking at every way possible to remove him from the top of the ticket.

News of Trump's sexually aggressive remarks from 2005 is just the latest explosion to spur discussion of ways to break ties with the presidential nominee.

Talk of replacing Trump ebbed when he pulled even with Hillary Clinton in the polls last month, and with just 30 days left until the election, thousands of ballots already cast in states with early voting and the legal deadlines for changing names on the ballot already past, the GOP is stuck with him.

Rule 9

The Republican National Committee's rules allow for the 168 party committee members to replace a nominee in the case of "death, declination, or otherwise."

The idea of having the RNC reconvene and select a new nominee was first floated in August. It was a long-shot then and practically impossible now because votes have already been cast and deadlines for removing candidates from the ballot have passed.

"I'm not aware of any national RNC rule remedy or federal statute here outside of state-by-state write-in rules," said one RNC committee member Saturday. "It is unrealistic and politically risky to beseech 50 different Secretaries of State to change ballots or to pursue write-in efforts. We are stuck, and so is Pence."

"I don't think it's an option. Seriously. Ballots are printed. People are already voting," said another RNC member. "We just have to live with it."

The reality is that early voting means the ballots have already been locked in, said Steve Vladeck, a CNN legal contributor and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

"The only real scenario is Trump saying he'll resign the second he's inaugurated -- at which point voters will think that a vote for him is really a vote for Pence," Vladeck said.

Even President Barack Obama has already voted -- Friday afternoon, just before the Trump bombshell exploded.

Mike Pence to the rescue?

As the fallout from Trump's comments began to take hold, Republican lawmakers who were distancing themselves from Trump also began saying they would vote for his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence instead.

Pence drew conservative applause for his standout performance in Tuesday night's vice presidential debate, spurring talk of a 2020 run. But some Republicans don't want to wait that long.

A spokesman for Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who has been an ardent anti-Trump Republican, said he is "likely" to write in Pence when he votes next month. New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte , facing a tough re-election battle, issued a statement saying she supports Pence. And others are certain to follow.

Pence canceled a public appearance in Wisconsin Saturday and blasted Trump in an extraordinary statement.

"I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them," Pence said.

"The likely scenario, if there is one, is that Pence would become the nominee since he had already been nominated and voted on once. Its not simple, but it is do-able," CNN Republican delegate analyst Mike Shields told CNN's Gloria Borger.

But Evan McMullin, the conservative former Republican staffer whose mounting an independent bid, blasted Pence as a Trump "enabler."

"Calls for Pence, Trump's number one enabler, to replace the nominee may be a feel good exit for GOP leaders, but it isn't actually feasible," McMullin said.

Faithless electors?

Election law expert Rick Hasen floated the idea of a "hail mary" in a tweetstorm Saturday morning, saying that Trump could still appear on the ballot but that the actual electors themselves who show up to the Electoral College to place the votes that decide who is president could then cast their votes for someone else. Like, say, for Pence.

"No, the Republican Hail Mary now is GOP faithless electors voting for Pence (or Romney?) instead of Trump in Electoral College vote," Hasen tweeted

Hasen, writing in a longer blog post, explained that it would be a state-by-state decision and that some states bar so-called "faithless electors" from voting against the will of the voters.

"There are some laws that bar 'faithless' electors from casting votes for anyone who did not win the popular vote in a state, but I have a hard time believing either the Republican-controlled House or a court (because it raises a political question) would stop the actions of a faithless elector," Hasen writes.

But the "faithless elector" scenario still runs up against a mishmash of state laws, making it almost impossible for an across-the-board sweep of at least 270 electors defecting.

Vladeck explained that it remains a better option than pulling Trump's name from the ballot, but is still a longshot.

"The Electoral College is a different matter, so folks could vote 'for Trump' on assumption the electors will pick someone else, but I just don't see that happening," Vladeck said.